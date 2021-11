All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth and Student Council has appointed the first female Deputy Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adetoun Adediran as the National Women Leader. Her appointment was announced by the national deputy director South West Youth and Student Council of the ruling party, Seyi Bamigbade He said Adediran’s appointment […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

