A popular Yoruba actor, Babatunde Omidina, a.k.a Baba Suwe, has passed away. Baba Suwe died on Monday in Lagos after battling ill-health for years. Adesola Omidina, one of the sons of the comic actor announced his father’s death. Details of the immediate cause of his death remain sketchy. Details Later…







Source: Leadership Newspaper

