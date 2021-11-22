President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in Abuja pledged support to the resolutions of the African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM) aimed at promoting peace and development in the continent. Addressing the opening ceremony of the 9th General Assembly of the AFLPM, the President also urged African Leaders and other stakeholders to support the women in realising […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Insurgents, Bandits’ Activities Have Led To Widespread Poverty, Displacement – Buhari