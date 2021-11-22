Local Medical Team Performs Open Heart Surgeries In Sokoto





A team of Nigerian medical doctors has successfully conducted free open-heart surgeries in Sokoto. Members of the team were drawn from Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, Osun State and Lagos State University Teaching Hospital. The surgeries were conducted at the Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, (UDUTHS) Sokoto, in collaboration with the Cardiovascular Surgeons Association […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

