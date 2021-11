A staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Authority (NAMA), Aniekan Inuk Effiong, slumped and died on duty in the early hours of Monday. Effiong, who is an Air Traffic Controller (ATC) at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos,¬†reportedly slumped while at his duty post at the approach radar of the airport. Though, there has not […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

