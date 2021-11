All flights across Nigeria will be disrupted for a minimum of 30 minutes as the National Association of Air Traffic Controllers (NATCA), embarked on three hours flow control over the demise of one of its members, Aniekan Inuk Effiong, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on Monday. Flow control is a measure use to […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information