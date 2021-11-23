Champions League: United Seal Last 16 Spot With Victory Over Chukwueze’s Villarreal





Manchester United moved into the Champions League last 16 thanks to two late goals against Samuel Chukwueze‘s Villarreal in Michael Carrick’s first game as caretaker manager. Cristiano Ronaldo maintained his record of scoring in every game in this season’s competition when he lifted the ball over goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli in the 78th minute, after Fred had […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

