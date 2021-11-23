Federal Govt Commissions Radio, TV Stations To Promote Extension Services

The federal ministry of agriculture and rural development has commissioned a communication center for Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN) with the aim to transmit agricultural research knowledge, innovations and extension services to farmers. The four-fold communication center houses radio and television stations which will link millions of Nigerians to firsthand agricultural information, an electronic […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

