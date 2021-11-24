The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, has called on managers of the country’s economy, economic experts and critical stakeholders in the country’s economy to come up with strategies and practices that could be deployed in the effective management of inevitable financial challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. Idris made the call at […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers AGF Idris Advocates Strategies Against Pandemic-induced Financial Challenges