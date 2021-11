All Progressives Congress (APC) National Reconciliation Committee has received 35 petitions from aggrieved members across the country. The chairman of the nine-member committee, Senator Abudulahi Adamu, disclosed this to newsmen yesterday in Abuja. Adamu said, “At this point in time, we have something in the region of plus or minus 35 petitions, and as you […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information