Minister of women affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, European Union (EU) Ambassador, Ms Samuela Isopi and others have expressed dissatisfaction with the number of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) convictions in the country. Tallen spoke when the EU Ambassador paid her a courtesy visit at the ministry’s headquarters, Abuja. She said it was a known fact […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

