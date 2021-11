The Nigerian stock market yesterday lost N12 billion on sustained profit taking activity in 18 equities. In summary, the All-Share Index (ASI) declined by 10.12 absolute points, representing a decrease of 0.02 per cent, to close at 43,245.02 points. Similarly, the overall market capitalisation value dropped by N12 billion to close at N22.565 trillion. The […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

