The third prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, the suspect in the murder of Super TV chief executive officer, Usifo Ataga, on Thursday, claimed that he bought the deceased’s Apple Macbook Pro Laptop from the first defendant, Chidinma, for the sum of N495,000. The witness, Ifeoluwa Oluwo, who described himself as businessman […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

