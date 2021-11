President Muhammadu Buhari has given marching orders to the security chiefs, saying they must not rest until all Nigerians are at rest. The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, stated this on Thursday at the end of the National Security Council (NSC) meeting presided over by President Buhari at the Presidential Villa. According to him, the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

