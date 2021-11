Assistant inspector-general of police, AIG Garba Umar, has been elected INTERPOL’s vice president, Africa, for a period of three years. AIG Umar, who is the head of INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Nigeria, emerged the duly elected vice president (Africa) and executive committee member of the International Criminal Police Organization (ICPO) – INTERPOL after polling […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information