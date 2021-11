In view of the oil spillage from OML 29 in Nembe, Bayelsa State, the federal government has announced plans to institute stiffer punishments for companies involved in oil spillage in the country. The minister of state for environment, Sharon Ikeazor, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Thursday at the weekly ministerial press briefing organised […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information