No fewer than 83,568 retirees, at the point of retirement, opted for Retiree Life Annuity (RLA) plan, hence, paying a cumulative N464.53 billion premium to life insurance companies in the country, LEADERSHIP learnt. Life annuity plan is an income purchased from an approved life insurance company which provides monthly or quarterly income to the retiree […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

