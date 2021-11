The administration of Olusegun Obasanjo initiated a Power Sector Reform that ended the old Nigeria Electric Power Authority (NEPA) with the introduction of 11 regional Distribution Companies. Despite all the hiccups experienced along the way, by November 2013, exactly eight years ago, the Power Sector was Privatised and there was a Paradigm shift from Public […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information