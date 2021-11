ational Security Adviser (NSA) Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) has said economic matters are critical to the country’s security and stability. Monguno who also attributed Nigeria’s economic problems to its myriad of security challenges posited that the performances of all sectors are critical to the nation’s viability as a nation. He spoke in Ado Ekiti, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information