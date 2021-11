Chika Ikenga, the Group Managing Director of Eunisell Group, sponsors of the yearly Eunisell Boot award for the highest goal scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), is to be conferred with a honorary Doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) by the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike in Umuahia, Abia State, on Saturday November 27, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

