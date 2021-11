In a bid to improve livelihood and increase opportunities for women and youth in the state, His Royal Majesty, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has initiated a partnership with Stanbic IBTC Bank to provide over 10,000 point of sale (POS) machines to the Itsekiri. Ogiame Atuwatse III who ascended the throne in August […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information