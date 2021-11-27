FAAN, Immigrations Personnel Apprehended At Lagos Airport For Allegedly Taking Bribe





Officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigeria Immigrations Service (NIS), have been arrested for allegedly soliciting bribe at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos. The officials, it was gathered demanded a bribe of N120,000 from a first-time traveler at the airport on Thursday night. LEADERSHIP reports that on November […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information