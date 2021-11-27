Non-oil Sector Acceleration Key For Effective Economy Diversification — NEPC

The Export Expansion Facility Programme (EEFP) which is an intervention scheme under the National Economic Sustainability plan of the federal government is aimed at accelerating the growth of non-oil sector to effectively diversify the Nigerian economy, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has said. Speaking during a one-day sensitization programme on capacity building of stakeholders […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
