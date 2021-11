The World Health Organisation (WHO) has designated the new COVID-19 variant (B.1.1.529) as a VOC, named Omicron, identifying it as virus of concern. This was based on the recommendation by the Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution (TAG-VE), an independent group of experts that periodically monitors and evaluates the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 and assesses […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

