A 400-level student from the faculty of education, Bayero University, Kano (BUK), identified as Ms Binta Isa, has died in the hostel. The Deputy, Registrar, Public Affairs Directorate, Mr Lamara Garba, made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday in Kano. Garba said the student died on Friday around 7p.m., after an illness. Garba said […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

