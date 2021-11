The director-general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has identified a certain uncomfortable level of complacency on the part of the international community, the governments and the people, in the efforts to combat the dreaded COVID-19 virus that is still on rampage with many countries embarking on another round of lockdown. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

