Ex-agitator, Ogoni Group Fault Appointment of Non-Ogoni As HYPREP Coordinator





A former Niger Delta agitator, Chief Solomon Ndigbara and the Ogoni Development Drive (ODD) have faulted plans by the federal government to appoint a non-Ogoni, Professor Philip Shekwolo, as the project coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Programme (HYPREP). HYPREP is the federal government agency overseeing the cleaning up of Ogoni polluted environment as recommended […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information