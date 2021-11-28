A former Niger Delta agitator, Chief Solomon Ndigbara and the Ogoni Development Drive (ODD) have faulted plans by the federal government to appoint a non-Ogoni, Professor Philip Shekwolo, as the project coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Programme (HYPREP). HYPREP is the federal government agency overseeing the cleaning up of Ogoni polluted environment as recommended […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Ex-agitator, Ogoni Group Fault Appointment of Non-Ogoni As HYPREP Coordinator