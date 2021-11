A mother and her child were burnt beyond recognition on Sunday at Lafenwa, Abeokuta, when a petrol-laden tanker exploded and went up in flames. Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Mr Ahmed Umar confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta. Umar said the tanker driver […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information