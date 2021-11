The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on Monday, paid a visit to the detained leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, revealing that the latter was in good health. Kalu, a former governor of Abia State where Kanu hails from, said although his ideology and that of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information