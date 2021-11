The Northern Youths Movement (NYM) has demanded for an independent probe of the controversies over the alleged N19.33billion Kogi State salary bailout fund, which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) claimed it recovered and returned to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Rising from its meeting in Abuja on Saturday, the NYM also chided […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information