Barely two months after it was rated above other competitors to clinch the LEADERSHIP Newspapers’ 2020 ‘Bank Of The Year’ award, TAJBank Limited has done it again with its winning of the BusinessDay newspaper’s 2021 ‘Islamic Bank Of The Year’ award. Conferring the award to the leading non-interest bank at its recently held Banks and […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

