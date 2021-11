Operatives of the Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 60 suspected internet fraudsters during an awards ceremony at the Conference Hotel in Abeokuta, Ogun State. According to the EFCC, the event tagged “Peer Youths Awards”, investigation revealed, was organised to reward high-level internet fraudsters. Items recovered from the suspects […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

