Again, EFCC Invites Fani-Kayode Over Alleged Forgery





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday re-invited former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, to its Lagos office over its investigations into alleged document falsification. Fani-Kayode drove himself to the anti-graft agency’s office after his ongoing money laundering case before the Federal High Court was adjourned due to the absence of the first defence counsel, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

