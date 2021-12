The suit seeking the disqualification of Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo as the governor-elect of Anambra State has been dismissed by a Federal High Court in Abuja. Justice Taiwo Taiwo, in a judgment, described the suit as frivolous, irritating, and lacking in merit. The judge awarded a punitive cost of N2million against the two plaintiffs to […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

