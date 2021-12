A former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun, has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in its six years has performed more when compared to that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 16 years rule. The senator representing Ogun Central, while speaking at the 2021 Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Oyo Council Press Week in Ibadan […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information