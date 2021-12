The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Wednesday said it intercepted 61 containers of timber woods with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N7billion on the verge of being smuggled out of the country to the Middle-East. Speaking to journalists, the cordinator, Comptroller General of Customs Strike Force, Deputy Comptroller Ahmadu Shuaibu, said also seized were 36 containers of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information