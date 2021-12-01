Favouring ‘Indigenes’ Over ‘Citizens’, Threat To National Unity, Security





A former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, has identified giving primacy to “indigenes” over “citizenship” rights in state and local governance as a major threat to national unity, as well as national security. He also identified negative mobilisation of ethno-religious and other primordial identities, especially in contestations for power […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information