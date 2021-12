Kano Pillars started their campaign in the maiden International Disabled Day Para-soccer tournament which began on Monday in Abuja with victory, following a 3-0 thrashing of Ajanaku Foundation of Lagos in the opener game. Ibrahim Kashim scored a hat-trick in the 35th, 65th and 67th minute of the match to give Pillars the deserved victory. In the second […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

