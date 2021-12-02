Despite COVID-19 Omicron Scare, Ramaphosa’s State Visit Successful – Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday in Abuja described the state visit of President Cryil Ramaphosa of South Africa to Nigeria as successful despite the scare generated by the new Omicron COVID-19 variant. At a joint press conference with the visiting South African President on Wednesday, the Nigerian leader said new Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) between Nigeria […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information