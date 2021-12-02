Kaduna SUBEB To Dismiss 233 Teachers Over Fake Certificates





The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (KADSUBEB), on Wednesday, said the Board will dismiss 233 teachers who presented fake certificates during their recruitment exercise. Addressing a news conference in Kaduna, chairman of KADSUBEB, Tijjani Abdullahi, said the affected teachers’ files will be forwarded to the state Ministry of Justice to initiate their prosecution for […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information