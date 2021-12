Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has announced scholarship for 500 orphans of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) members who died fighting Boko Haram terrorists. In January 2022, an initiative titled, “Borno Heroes Support Programme” will be launched by Borno State government for the award of educational scholarship to 500 orphans and their widowed mothers […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

