Mother of a former governor of Edo State, Mr. Lucky Igbinedion, Mrs. Maria Oredola Igbinedion, has passed away. According to a statement by the former governor, Mrs Igbinedion died on Thursday, December 2, 2021. The statement reads: “With gratitude to God for a fruitful and eventful life, we announce the transition to glory of our […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information