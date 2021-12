The Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA) has declared that it will not accept any amendment to the 2019 Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) constitution. In its latest letter addressed to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Chief Sunday Dare, FIBA maintained its stance as contained in its November 10 letter where they unequivocally stated that […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

