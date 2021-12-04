Faulty Structures Haunt MSMEs’ Access To Finance

By
Headliners
-
1



Globally, Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are critical to the development of any economy as they possess great potentials for reducing poverty through employment creation and income generation. This sector also enhances innovation, local technology, output diversification, development of indigenous entrepreneurship and forward integration of large scale Industries Empirical evidence shows that finance contributes about […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR