Sixty one members of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Kakau Daji in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State, who were kidnapped during a church service on Sunday, October 31, 2021, in Kaduna State, and nine others have regained their freedom. It would be recalled that 66 of the worshippers were abducted and their abductors shot five […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

