Team Nigeria has arrived in Cairo, Egypt venue for the 2021 UFAK Karate Junior and Senior Championships. Team contingent made of seven athletes would represent the Karate Federation of Nigeria (KFN) at the continental showpiece which would run from Friday 4th to Wednesday 15th December 2021 The KFN’ general secretary Musa Maikano who spoke to LEADERSHIP […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information