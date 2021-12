A former Chief of Army Staff, General Muhammadu Inuwa Wushishi, has passed away, aged 81. A family source confirmed to LEADERSHIP that he died on Saturday evening at a London Hospital where he had been receiving treatment due to a protracted illness. Meanwhile, the governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello, has described Wushishi’s death […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

