The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested a 44-year-old father of three, Gabriel Anthony Patrick, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja (NAIA), for ingesting 96 pellets of cocaine, which he excreted in the custody of the agency. The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said the native of Nike in Enugu North local government […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

