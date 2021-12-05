SMEDAN Trains, Empowers 4,495 Entrepreneurs





The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), has said it successfully impacted no fewer than 4,495 Nigerians in the area of entrepreneurship training, vocational training and empowerment. SMEDAN director-general, Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda, disclosed this yesterday while presenting a keynote address at the closing ceremony of the National Business Skills Development Initiative […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information