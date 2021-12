The Gambia’s President Adama Barrow has easily won re-election, authorities there said, in the first vote for decades held without long-term leader Yahya Jammeh. President Barrow received around 53% of Saturday’s vote, with nearest rival Ousainou Darboe on 28%. Mr Darboe and other candidates earlier said they could not accept the results of the poll. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

